Teen accused in fatal shooting at First Friday pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Issac Manriquez, the teenager accused in a fatal shooting at October's First Friday event, has pleaded not guilty.

Manriquez, 17, was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges for murder, battery with a deadly weapon and illegally carrying a firearm. He is being held without bail.

He made an initial appearance in Eighth Judicial District Court on Thursday morning. Asked whether he understood the charges against him, Manriquez said "yes."

"As to those charges, how do you plead — guilty or not guilty?" Judge Tierra Jones asked him.

"Not guilty," Manriquez responded.

The teen is accused of killing 15-year-old Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers and wounding two others on Oct. 2 in downtown Las Vegas.

According to documents previously obtained by Channel 13, detectives identified Manriquez as the gunman based on a wallet left at the scene near Charleston Boulevard and Main Street.

Crime Police point to possible ‘gang related fight’ before First Friday shooting KTNV Staff

Manriquez allegedly told detectives he was with a group of teens who got into a fight with another group after each side "banged on" the other side, which investigators said "was basically each side challenging each other in representation of their respective gangs."

The First Friday Foundation had just celebrated 24 years of the monthly art crawl in downtown Las Vegas.

WATCH | The event has since been put on pause while organizers and police work to address safety concerns, with no estimated return date: