October First Friday | 10/1/26

First Friday is celebrating its 24th anniversary with a special evening dedicated to the creativity and diversity of Las Vegas! First Friday Foundation Executive Director Corey Fagan and local muralist Matthew Murphy, known as @black57, joined us to preview this month's celebration, themed One World Through Art. The event brings the community together through art, music, dance, food and traditions representing cultures from around the world.

Anniversary festivities include two mural dedications and an exhibition featuring 52 local artists and art collector Larry Coffey inside the Residency Gallery. The Keith Harris Experience and special guests will also take the city of Las Vegas Stage for an evening of live entertainment. Join the celebration in the Las Vegas Arts District and experience the local creativity that has made First Friday a community tradition for 24 years.

