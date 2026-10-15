First Friday pauses monthly downtown Las Vegas event after deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Friday organizers announced Wednesday they are pausing the monthly art fair and block party in downtown Las Vegas in the wake of a deadly shooting.

LIVE INTERVIEW: Downtown Hospitality Group representative responds to pause on First Friday events:

First Friday events on hold after deadly shooting in Las Vegas

A 15-year-old was killed and two other people were injured on Friday, Oct. 2 when gunfire erupted near Main Street and Charleston Boulevard. A 17-year-old boy is now jailed in connection with the fatal shooting.

The First Friday Foundation, which puts on the event, said it will work with the City of Las Vegas, law enforcement and other partners to reorganize and reimagine First Friday's future. Its statement did not specify a return date, but a spokesperson tells Channel 13 the pause will last at least through the end of the year.

Organizers acknowledged the pause will affect local artists, musicians, vendors and businesses that have supported the event over its 24-year history. They encouraged the community to continue supporting local artists and one another.

The organization shared the following statement with Channel 13:

“In light of the tragic events of this October, the production of the monthly First Friday event is pausing. We are taking time to work with the City of Las Vegas, law enforcement, and all necessary partners to reorganize and reimagine what the important future steps for First Friday can and should look like moving forward. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the young person who was killed and to everyone who was affected, and remain devastated and heartbroken over this unacceptable tragedy.





“We know that this has an impact on local artists, musicians, vendors, and local businesses, all of whom we are incredibly grateful to for bringing their unique gifts, talents, and services together to celebrate local creativity for the last 24 years, and for the light and positivity they have supplied in creating a vibrant and important local arts community. As the community heals, we additionally encourage everyone to continue supporting their local artists and one another in this extremely difficult time.”

The news comes after City of Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley indicated a possible pause on November's event amid ongoing discussions about future safety precautions.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, city officials acknowledged the impact of the pause on the community.

"The First Friday Foundation, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the city of Las Vegas share a common goal around public safety," a city spokesperson wrote. "The 18B Las Vegas Arts District is a unique and authentic neighborhood that is an integral part of the fabric of our city. We are all committed to supporting the artists, businesses, residents and employees that make the district so special."