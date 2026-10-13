City may 'pause' November First Friday event after deadly shooting, mayor says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As local leaders work to address safety concerns in the wake of a deadly shooting, November's First Friday event may be put on hold.

On Tuesday, City of Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley addressed ongoing discussions about the future of the popular downtown Las Vegas block party and market.

“While discussions are ongoing with Metro Police, the First Friday Foundation and the City of Las Vegas, there may be a pause on the event in November," a city spokesperson told Channel 13.

October's First Friday event erupted into chaos after shots were fired, killing a 15-year-old boy and leaving two others wounded.

17-year-old Issac Manriquez has since been arrested and faces adult charges for the shooting.

Business owners in the Las Vegas Arts District have called for improved security measures to ensure the safety of future events.

Discussions are ongoing between the City of Las Vegas, the First Friday Foundation and the 18b Las Vegas Arts District. As of this report, no changes have been formally announced.

Arts District businesses seek safety changes after deadly shooting at First Friday event:

Arts District businesses seek safety changes after deadly shooting

As Channel 13 reported in April, First Friday organizers previously pushed back the end time of the event from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In a statement responding to this month's shooting, the organization said it is working to "[identify] the most thorough and appropriate response possible" before any future events take place.