LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Change is coming to First Friday, a long-time arts festival beloved by locals.

Thousands make their way to the Arts District on the first Friday of every month to enjoy what the event has to offer — but there are concerns over crowds this size gathering in the area, and whether or not attendees are causing issues.

WATCH | First Friday concerns arise in the Las Vegas Arts District

First Friday concerns arise in the Las Vegas Arts District

Channel 13's Abel Garcia went down to this Friday's festival, and heard from local business owners about these concerns — like Vincent Do, the owner of Audio Bar.

"It's our one night a month that we get walking traffic as if we're on Fremont Street or on the Strip," Do shared. "There are some troublemakers that might come, but I will say that the advantages of First Friday far exceed the trouble that we find."

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Jeff Hwang, owner of Taverna & Dragon's Alley Coffee Co., also sees the event as a benefit.

"... It's the biggest event in the Arts District. It's kind of the reason we're all here," Hwang said. "Anytime you have a population of people, things are gonna happen, right?"

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One new addition to the area, the Southern Nevada Art Museum, shared with First Friday organizers that they experienced vandalism on their opening night after their building was hit with graffiti.

First Friday Foundation Las Vegas

When we approached the executive director of the museum this evening, he was setting up metal fencing around the property ahead of First Friday. He told us the museum did not want to comment at this time.

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Tonight's festival will experience a new closing time of 10 p.m. instead of its usual 11 p.m., according to organizers. However, this time shift is not a result of the Southern Nevada Art Museum's allegations of vandalism — rather, to help keep things safe so event-goers can enjoy the festivities.

One organizer that we spoke with this evening stressed the importance of cultivating a family-friendly space for locals. She shared that First Friday supports young artists performing at their event, and said that around 10 p.m., they're all ready to go home.

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It's not just kids, though. Other attendees might be in search of more adult-friendly activities available at the Arts District, which was another reason to prompt the early out — to help them transition into enjoying the area's nightlife.

As for the safety concerns, the organizer said that First Friday works closely with Metro police, city marshals, the City of Las Vegas, and their own private security teams.

We'll continue to follow First Friday as this Arts District staple navigates these changes.