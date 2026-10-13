Judge orders no bail for teen suspect in Las Vegas First Friday shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teenager arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at October's First Friday event will remain in jail with no bail, a Las Vegas judge ordered Tuesday morning.

Issac Manriquez, 17, was identified by police as the gunman who opened fire during a fight at the monthly event in the Las Vegas Arts District. The shots killed 15-year-old Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers and injured two others.

Manriquez is charged with open murder, attempted murder, restricted possession of a firearm, and firing a gun into an occupied area.

Because of his age and the severity of the charges against him, the Clark County District Attorney's Office says his case was automatically bound over from juvenile to adult court.

The shooting has shaken business owners in the Arts District and prompted some to call for tighter security at future events.

The City of Las Vegas, the First Friday Foundation and representatives of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District have said they are meeting to discuss the future of the event and possible security upgrades.

Arts District businesses seek safety changes after deadly shooting | Abel Garcia reports: