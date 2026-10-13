Judge orders no bail for teen suspect in Las Vegas First Friday shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teenager arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at October's First Friday event will remain in jail with no bail, a Las Vegas judge ordered Tuesday morning.
Issac Manriquez, 17, was identified by police as the gunman who opened fire during a fight at the monthly event in the Las Vegas Arts District. The shots killed 15-year-old Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers and injured two others.
Manriquez is charged with open murder, attempted murder, restricted possession of a firearm, and firing a gun into an occupied area.
Because of his age and the severity of the charges against him, the Clark County District Attorney's Office says his case was automatically bound over from juvenile to adult court.
The shooting has shaken business owners in the Arts District and prompted some to call for tighter security at future events.
The City of Las Vegas, the First Friday Foundation and representatives of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District have said they are meeting to discuss the future of the event and possible security upgrades.
Arts District businesses seek safety changes after deadly shooting | Abel Garcia reports:
-
Duane 'Keefe D' Davis to be sentenced for 1996 murder of rap legend Tupac ShakurA courtroom battle 30 years in the making will come to an end on Tuesday morning in Las Vegas. Duane "Keefe D" Davis is expected to face a Clark County judge and be sentenced for the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur.
WATCH: 'Keefe D' Davis to be sentenced for murder of rap legend Tupac ShakurDuane "Keefe D" Davis is expected to face a Clark County judge and be sentenced for the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur.
Bicyclist hit by suspect vehicle during pursuit, NCSO sharesThe Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) shared to social media on Saturday that a bicyclist was hit during a vehicle pursuit.
Man stabbed near downtown Las Vegas, LVMPD investigatingOfficers responded to the 500 block of East Oakey Boulevard around 7:43 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a man that had been stabbed.