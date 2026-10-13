Police point to possible ‘gang related fight’ in lead-up to deadly First Friday shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A "gang related fight" preceded the fatal shooting at October's First Friday event in downtown Las Vegas, according to an arrest report for the teenager jailed in connection with the shooting.

Issac Manriquez, 17, was identified by police as the gunman who opened fire during a fight at the monthly event in the Las Vegas Arts District. The shots killed 15-year-old Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers and injured two others.

Manriquez is jailed for open murder, attempted murder, restricted possession of a firearm, and firing a gun into an occupied area. He will remain in jail with no bail, a Las Vegas judge ordered Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, Manriquez later admitted to the shooting during an interview after originally telling detectives that he ran away after he heard gunshots.

Investigators said Manriquez stated that while walking around the First Friday event, the group he was with encountered another group, but that there was no prior "beef" and he did not know any of the members of the group.

The arrest report states that each side "banged on" the other side, which investigators said "was basically each side challenging each other in representation of their respective gangs."

Manriquez told detectives that the fight started after a member of the other group spit toward a member of his group. According to the arrest report, "that set him off," prompting him to throw a punch. Detectives said he stated that as he was running up nearby stairs, he saw someone who appeared to be "reaching."

"So it kind of 'shook him off' and then, 's— just ended up happening,'" the arrest report states.

Investigators said the victim was seen on video taking two steps back away from Manriquez when he raised his arm up into a shooting stance.

Manriquez also left his wallet behind, which investigators said helped them place him at the scene.

Manriquez told detectives he doesn't remember who he bought the gun from, "as he bought it from someone on the streets."

The City of Las Vegas, the First Friday Foundation and representatives of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District have said they are meeting to discuss the future of the event and possible security upgrades.

The shooting has shaken business owners in the Arts District and prompted some to call for tighter security at future events.

Arts District businesses seek safety changes after deadly shooting | Abel Garcia reports: