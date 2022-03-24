String of shootings involving ex-couples in Las Vegas causing concern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday morning, a man died after he broke into the home where his ex, her current boyfriend and three small children were sleeping overnight.

The woman was armed with a handgun, police say. The man left the house and came back moments later with a handgun of his own.

The ex then put a gun to the boyfriend's head, police say. That's when the woman shot him, according to authorities. She fired one round.

The shooting follows several others this year involving ex-couples in Las Vegas.

Most of the reported shootings started with some sort of fight and ended with a woman being killed.

In January, police say a woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend after a fight.

In February, police say a woman was shot and killed in her apartment after a fight with a man she knew.

In March, police say 2 women were shot and killed in separate incidents involving an ex-lover.

Liz Ortenburger, the CEO of Safe Nest, says violence involving couples or ex-couples has always been an issue in Clark County but especially in the past 2 years.

“Domestic violence in Clark County pre-pandemic was already high. We saw the same kind of domestic violence situations during the recession. We saw, in a milder form ,an uptick in domestic violence after the 10/1 shooting because again you’ve got a community that’s dealing with a stressful event all at the same time,” Ortenburger said.

Ortenburger said cases of domestic violence have continued to climb. She believes a lot of it could have to do with pandemic related stresses.

“Numbers have been up almost 20% over the period of the pandemic, which is still going on in a lot of cases,” Ortenburger said.

SafeNest offers free, 24/7 resources for victims of abuse.

