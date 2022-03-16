Watch
Homicide suspect found dead in Las Vegas hotel room

KTNV
A woman's killer was still at large on Friday after she was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the area of Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road on Thursday night.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 20:26:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man suspected of murdering a woman in a Las Vegas apartment on Thursday was found dead, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Police identified Daniel Greer, 25, as the suspect in the fatal shooting at an apartment in the area of Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road.

On Saturday, police found Greer "unresponsive" at a hotel off of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane, just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene from an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

As of this report, the female victim had not been publicly identified. Police said that would be up to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police invited anyone with information about the incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

