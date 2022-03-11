Killer at large after woman found dead in apartment near Torrey Pines, Smoke Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman's killer was still at large on Friday afternoon after a fatal shooting, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated.

Detectives were called to an apartment in the area of Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road at approximately 10:49 p.m. Thursday night, police said. First responders found a woman inside the apartment, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation led them to believe the woman "was involved in an altercation with a male who shot her multiple times."

The killer left the area before police arrived, LVMPD said.

The woman had not been publicly identified as of this report, and police did not immediately release any information about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to call LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers online at crimestoppersofnv.com or by calling 702-385-5555.