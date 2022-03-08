Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigate homicide on Jamestown Square Avenue in northwest Las Vegas

Crime Scene
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 8:37 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 11:37:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Las Vegas overnight.

Officers responded to a home in the 10000 block of Jamestown Square Avenue, near Shaumber and Farm roads, shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday.

No other details were immediately available.

The identity of the deceased and their cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

To report a tip to police to help with the investigation, contact homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3521 or by emailing Homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Map of the area:


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH