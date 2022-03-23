Police investigate homicide on Seasons Avenue in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide on the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, a residential area not far from Eastern Avenue and the 215, in the southeast part of the valley.

No other details were immediately available.

The identity and cause of death of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer says the department will share an update on the preliminary investigation around 7:15 a.m. Check back for updates.

The area is right near the border of Henderson.



