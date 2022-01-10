Woman found shot to death in North Las Vegas apartment

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide from Monday morning.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at about 1:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive, after receiving a call about a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained a man who was believed to be involved in a shooting. Officers then located a woman, believed to be in her 40s, inside a residence suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 43-year-old Reginald Steven Rone. He was arrested and is facing charges that include open murder.

Detectives and CSI were called to the scene to further conduct an investigation, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The coroner's office will release the identity of the person after family has been notified.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.