State offices pausing in-person services Monday amid ongoing network recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada residents attempting to access any state-run website may run into some issues Monday morning.

The Governor's Technology Office says state services and phone lines may still be spotty as officials work to fix a network disruption that began Sunday.

To minimize disruption while technical teams restore normal operations, state offices will pause in-person services Monday so crews can continue working on a fix.

During recovery, certain websites, online services, and office phone lines may be slow or briefly unavailable; 911 emergency call-taking remains available statewide.

If you can't connect to a state office's website or by phone, officials ask that you try again later.

Some of the affected services include:

Nevada DMV

Nevada State Police administrative in-office and online services (NHP and dispatch phone lines are still in service)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Records and Fingerprint Bureau

North Las Vegas Police Department's Records Bureau

What this means for you:



Offices will not offer in-person services Monday. Agencies will announce when counters reopen and any alternative options.

State websites and phone lines may be intermittently unavailable. If a site or line does not respond, please try again later.

Emergencies: Call 911. For non-emergency questions, check the relevant agency’s website or use email.

What the State is doing:

