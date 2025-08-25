State offices pausing in-person services Monday amid ongoing network recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada residents attempting to access any state-run website may run into some issues Monday morning.
The Governor's Technology Office says state services and phone lines may still be spotty as officials work to fix a network disruption that began Sunday.
To minimize disruption while technical teams restore normal operations, state offices will pause in-person services Monday so crews can continue working on a fix.
During recovery, certain websites, online services, and office phone lines may be slow or briefly unavailable; 911 emergency call-taking remains available statewide.
If you can't connect to a state office's website or by phone, officials ask that you try again later.
Some of the affected services include:
- Nevada DMV
- Nevada State Police administrative in-office and online services (NHP and dispatch phone lines are still in service)
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Records and Fingerprint Bureau
- North Las Vegas Police Department's Records Bureau
What this means for you:
- Offices will not offer in-person services Monday. Agencies will announce when counters reopen and any alternative options.
- State websites and phone lines may be intermittently unavailable. If a site or line does not respond, please try again later.
- Emergencies: Call 911. For non-emergency questions, check the relevant agency’s website or use email.
What the State is doing:
- Working continuously with state, local, and federal partners to restore services safely.
- Using temporary routing and operational workarounds to maintain public access where feasible.
- Validating systems before returning them to normal operation and sharing updates as needed.