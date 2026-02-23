Spring Mountain Corridor grant doubles to $1.5M

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Inspiring Spring Mountain Corridor Improvement Grant has doubled funding aimed at helping businesses along the area make safety and visual improvements, increasing the total available to $1.5 million.

The grant was previously funded at $750,000. Qualifying businesses can now receive up to $75,000 each for improvements such as facade and storefront enhancements, safety, lighting and circulation improvements, placemaking, and public art.

Officials said applicants are required to provide a 25% cash match toward the total cost of the project. However, the Redevelopment Agency may waive or reduce this requirement for projects that demonstrate exceptional community benefit, cultural significance, or documented financial hardship.

The increase comes as safety and security remain a major concern for businesses in the area amid ongoing redevelopment of the corridor.

Sarah Kim, owner of Bbear, a small family-owned cafe inside the Koreatown Plaza, said her business was among nearly 30 establishments broken into in 2024.

"We had to redo the whole thing. There's just a lot of aspects of safety that are very questionable here," Kim said.

Kim said the experience reinforced what she sees as the area's most pressing need.

"The main goal is safety," Kim said.

She said she hopes the grant can help her business and others become more welcoming to the community.

"We want it more approachable and friendly to the people out there you know," Kim said. "This whole grant it will really improve a lot of — first and foremost, safety. Just making the whole parking lot really accessible to the public."

Kim said her property manager is looking into the grant, with hopes of using the funds for new security cameras and lights.

"Will help us feel a lot more safer," Kim said.

Officials say the grant is a reimbursement program, meaning approved applicants must complete the work before receiving funds.

Who Can Apply?

You must be either a Property Owner, Property Manager, or a Qualified Commercial Tenant within the designated Spring Mountain Chinatown Cultural Corridor Redevelopment Area.

Property Owner/Manager Criteria:

Owns commercial property within the redevelopment area boundaries.

No unpaid taxes or unresolved code violations with Clark County.

Must agree to a five-year maintenance covenant for all completed improvements.

If the property has tenants, must agree not to increase rent or alter lease terms for participating tenants for at least 12 months post-project completion (excluding contractually predetermined increases).

Property managers may apply on behalf of owners with written authorization. Notarized owner authorization is required prior to grant agreement execution.

Qualified Commercial Tenant Criteria:

Operates a commercial business within the redevelopment area.

Must submit a current, executed lease with at least three (3) years remaining, including options. Lease may not be month-to-month.

Property must be in good standing with Clark County.

Written property owner authorization is required. Notarization is strongly preferred at application but required prior to grant agreement execution.

To be eligible, all of the following must apply:

Property must be located within Areas 5 or 6 of the Redevelopment Area

Property must be used for commercial purposes

Residential and industrial properties are ineligible

Applicants must be current on property taxes and have no unresolved code violations

No corporate or personal bankruptcy within the past five years

Applicants may not have received RDA grant funding within the past five years

The deadline to submit applications is April 15.

For more information about the application requirements and qualifications, click here.

If you are interested in applying for the grant, click here for the application.