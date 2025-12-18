'It's like watching a live version of Frogger': Chinatown redevelopment plans address safety issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are coming to the Chinatown corridor.

Clark County commissioners approved a redevelopment plan on Wednesday that will bring improvements to the area, which will make things safer, more profitable, and more beautiful.

You may remember that over the past couple of years there have been safety and security concerns, including a string of burglaries, vehicle break-ins, and pedestrians crossing the street where they aren't supposed to.

"On any given night, I see dozens and dozens of pedestrians jaywalking on Jones to and from Mountain View Plaza to Spring Mountain Center," said Colin Fukunaga, the owner of Fukuburger. "It's like watching a live version of Frogger. It's extremely dangerous, especially at night. The lighting is not good. Folks are having cocktails and karaoke at a cafe, then darting across the street to grab a burger at my restaurant. Vehicles are always driving faster than the posted speed limit. It's a recipe for disaster."

In an effort to help combat those issues, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department established an anti-crime task force, which has led to crime rates dropping in the area.

Jimmy Lorson, Captain of Metro's Spring Valley Area Command, told commissioners they're doing a good job but could always use extra support.

"We're talking about the lighting conditions, crosswalks that are visible. We have cameras, technology, that's going to be placed within that area that will greatly help us not just combating crime but solving it as well," Lawson told commissioners. "We're doing good down there. We could do better. That's something that's always going to be at the forefront is to make sure that we stay ahead of all these issues and situations and we combat violent crime as well. That's all of our goals."

That includes license plate reader cameras that will be installed at the crosswalk that's currently being built between Chinatown Plaza and Shanghai Plaza.

Over the past two years, county officials have received over 1,100 survey responses, held multiple community meetings and visited with several business owners and community groups to come up with the redevelopment plan.

According to county officials, it's important to make changes because this area of town includes more than 1,500 businesses and employs more than 14,000 people.

"[This plan] supports flexible mixed-use and creative economy uses, encourages adaptive reuse of existing commercial centers, and strengthens partnerships around workforce development. These strategies are intended to help businesses stay, grow, and reinvest rather than being pushed out by rising costs or changing market pressures," said Jason Dagger, commission district analyst for Commissioner Justin Jones. "Legacy businesses should be supported and growth should benefit people who built this corridor and continue to operate there today."

County officials said several issues were brought up consistently.



Safer pedestrian crossings

Calmer traffic

Shade and heat protection

Parking management

Cultural visibility

When looking at the plan, it directs the county to invest in shade trees, shade structures, and green infrastructure along key pedestrian routes. It also calls for lighting and street improvements to support safer pedestrian crossings.

And if you've ever had issues finding parking in the area.....

"Solutions include parking garages at key locations, managing event parking, and supporting mid-rise, mixed-use development in exchange for public benefits such as plazas, pocket parks, and pedestrian amenities," Dagger told commissioners.

Dagger also said the plan includes different ways to showcase Chinatown's identity.

"The plan treats cultural expression, public art, and community gathering spaces as core elements of the public realm rather than optional enhancements," Dagger said. "50% of customers and visitors are tourists in Chinatown. The corridor already attracts visitors for dining and cultural experiences, but navigation, visibility and identity are inconsistent. The goal addresses those gaps through a coordinated branding, wayfinding and programming plan."

Some of the events that could be planned for the future include food festivals, night markets, and walking tours.

You may have already seen some of the county's plans in motion. For example, the Chinatown Mural Art Project is underway, and the first mural, a dragon painted by local artist Gear Duran, has already been unveiled at Golden Dragon Park.

Local business owners also asked if there are plans for their businesses to be featured just like businesses on the Las Vegas Strip.

"I've never seen a single commercial from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority directing traffic to us," Fukunaga said. "We're doing all that heavy lifting on our own."

It's something that Commissioner Michael Naft agreed with and said needs to be fixed.

"You're 100% right. They're part of our tourism corridor. The investments here only highlight and maximize what they do and create more opportunity for people who might not otherwise come here, stay longer and spend more," Naft said. "Just to note, on the LVCVA's website, the only Asian restaurant that's listed is one that's within a casino."

"We'll fix that. We'll have further discussions," Jones said.

When looking at the redevelopment plan, a new Chinatown Overlay District has been designed, which will apply to future developments and significant renovations for current buildings in the corridor.

"It provides clarity and predictability for property owners, developers, and the community by setting shared expectations from the outset," Dagger explained. "To advance this work, the county will issue a request for proposal to hire a qualified planning and urban consultant. A draft scope of work has already been prepared and the overlay will return to this body as a Title 30 action following its own public process."

This is something that local business owners say they've needed for a long time.

"For the first time, a property owner has a clear framework to guide decisions. Because of this predictability, we have been able to invest, with confidence, in Koreatown recently," said Rachel Park, a property manager within the Spring Mountain corridor. "[We're] refreshing building exteriors with new paint, new lighting, upgrading pylon signage, parking lot improvements, among other upgrades. I strongly believe that this predictability will allow other owners to plan ahead and commit to long-term reinvestment just like us."

According to county officials, it also makes financial sense for all involved to continue investing in Chinatown.

"These targeted improvements are designed to remove blighting conditions, improve property performance, and unlock private reinvestment," Dagger explained. "As properties improve, values increase, businesses expand, jobs are created and the long-term tax value grows."

That's why county commissioners also approved the Chinatown Improvement Grant Program on Wednesday. People who are approved for grants will receive up to $25,000 in base funding to help pay for improvements. According to county commissioners, to be eligible, businesses must be located in Chinatown or Koreatown, and contribute at least 25% of the funds for this grant, which is a matching grant.

"More importantly, this program includes anti-displacement protections, including a five-year maintenance covenant and a 12-month tenant protection clause," county officials said. "These safeguards ensure public investment strengthens the corridor."

The program is expected to launch in January, according to county officials. They added they will be hosting informational sessions within the corridor to let people know about the program and answer any questions.

You can read more about the redevelopment plan below.