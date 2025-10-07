Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas man sentenced to 8-20 years for string of Chinatown burglaries

Cedric Hasan
Cedric Hasan
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man who burglarized more than 30 businesses, mostly in the Chinatown area, was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison on Monday after agreeing to a plea deal.

Cedric Hasan, 35, must also pay restitution totaling more than $29,000 for the money he stole during his crime spree.

The sentencing brings closure to a case that impacted dozens of local businesses, with many of the targeted establishments located in Las Vegas's Chinatown district.

