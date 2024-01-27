Is Las Vegas’ Chinatown a car break-in hotspot?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Data compiled by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the number of reported car break-ins either in or near Las Vegas’ Chinatown.

As of Friday, the 89102, 89103 and 89146 zip codes have seen a total of 28 break-ins in just 2 weeks.

The amount comes out to at least two car break-ins a day, not including the ones that go unreported.

“I'm shocked that it’s that low. If you just drive around any random parking lot in Chinatown, you’ll see tempered glass,” said Colin Fukunaga, owner of Fukuburger located in Chinatown.

Fukunaga has owned the restaurant for nearly a decade and says this particular crime has always been an issue. He installed high-resolution cameras outside of his restaurant to deter criminals.

“They’re pretty brazen. I have a camera right above where multiple crimes have happened and they don’t even care,” Fukunaga said.

Jesus Carrasco, owner of Ultra Tint and Custom, says the crime is more common than people may think, especially in instances where people leave valuable items in their car.

Carrasco suggests drivers put an alarm on their car, tint their windows, and avoid leaving valuables inside. He says most times, victims end up losing more than just stolen property because window repairs can cost anywhere between $150 to $500 depending on year, make and model of the car.