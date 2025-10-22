LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For years, Las Vegas locals have reached out to Channel 13, saying they don't feel safe in the city's Chinatown area

Most recently, a string of burglaries last summer at more than 30 different Chinatown businesses raised safety concerns for business owners and customers alike.

Community members see safety improvements in Chinatown more than a year after serial burglary spree

The man responsible for the serial burglaries, Cedric Hasan, was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison earlier this month after accepting a plea deal.

A year later, safety remains top of mind, but community members say things have improved, thanks to an increased police presence in the area and improved communication.

Sabrina Kortekaas lived in Las Vegas for 17 years before moving out of town two years ago—we caught up after she had breakfast in Chinatown Tuesday morning, where she said she's actually considering moving back to town, because she feels much safer in Las Vegas than where she moved to.

"I don't feel unsafe, or safety issues here," Kortekaas said. "I don't see anything going wrong over here right now, in fact I'd say it's improved compared to before I left."

But it's taken a lot of work to get to this point.

A year ago, Channel 13 brought you several stories about concerns from businesses and community members following the string of burglaries in Chinatown, many that were caught on camera.

Since then, and after the suspect was arrested and convicted, Metro Police pledged more officers patrolling the area and better communication with community members to crack down on crime in Chinatown.

"Not only have we seen better communication, we've seen the [police] units come into the [parking] lots with their lights on and patrol, and make sure we're aware that they're here," said Colin Fukunaga.

Fukunaga is the founder of Fukuburger and an advocate for improved safety in the Chinatown area. He says there's been better communication between Chinatown business owners, too.

"We're going to start sharing communication through social media, probably through a Facebook page to let each other know the crimes that are happening on the spot," Fukunaga said.

"Does it feel like more businesses are optimistic about the state of things?" I asked Fukunaga on Tuesday. "Because the last time we talked to you guys, it didn't necessarily feel that way."

"It was a huge relief when we found out the burglar got caught," Fukunaga responded. "It's important for us to show that the criminals got caught."

Chinatown customers say they feel that difference as well.

"I don't notice as many people that seem to be troublemakers walking around," Sabrina Kortekaas said. "Everybody is just kind of going about their business, going to work, doing their thing."

Community members and business leaders in Chinatown say even though they feel the situation has gotten better, it's more important than ever to report crimes or unsafe situations to Metro Police, to make sure it stays that way.