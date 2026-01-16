LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is taking another step toward revitalizing Chinatown with a new grant program aimed at supporting local businesses along the Spring Mountain corridor.

County officials say the money will help businesses address safety concerns and improve the look and feel of the area.

WATCH | Officials explain what they hope this grant will accomplish:

Clark County launches grant program to revitalize Las Vegas Chinatown businesses

Applications are now open, with hundreds of thousands of dollars available for qualifying business and property owners.

The grant program comes after years of reported safety and security concerns along the Spring Mountain corridor. Metro has launched an anti-crime task force and city leaders have added new crosswalks as part of broader revitalization efforts.

More than $700,000 is available through the new program. Qualifying business and property owners can receive up to $25,000 per property. Properties larger than an acre are eligible for an additional $5,000 for each additional acre.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones says the goal is to help business owners make improvements that enhance safety, walkability, and the overall appearance of the corridor.

"You can put in security cameras, lighting, signage on your property. You can improve your storefront. You can put in some landscaping. You can put in other pedestrian-friendly improvements," Jones said.

"We've really kept it pretty broad, and it's really exciting opportunity for people to get access to dollars to do improvements that are going to enhance this corridor here. It's a matching grant. You put up 25%, we'll match up to 75%, up to $75,000."

Applications are open now through March 15. County leaders say interest is already high just hours after the program launched.

For many business owners in Chinatown, this grant program could be a game-changer.

Owners say they've wanted to make upgrades for years — whether it's better lighting, security cameras or modernizing their storefronts but cost has been a major barrier.

WATCH | We spoke with one business owner about the possibilities this grant could provide:

Business owners look forward to grants available for Chinatown

"I think it's really important,it will help us... with the safety, growth, and the customer experience," said Florence Potinggo, CEO of Dragon Factory. "We get a lot of visitors, but also for the locals, when they come in. So this grant can really help the future of Chinatown."

Local owners say these improvements don't just help their own businesses but help the entire corridor feel safer and more welcoming for customers. When people feel comfortable walking the area, they're more likely to stop, shop and return.

Business owners say investing in safety and appearance is also an investment in the future of Chinatown, helping preserve the culture while keeping up with growth around the valley.

County leaders expect strong demand for the grants and are encouraging owners to apply soon.

