Spring Mountain corridor redevelopment project brings new murals, crosswalks to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major developments are now underway along the Spring Mountain corridor as part of Clark County's ongoing redevelopment project. The plans to transform this part of the community were announced last year, and those ideas are now coming to life.

A new mural on the side of Master Sushi Oyster inside Golden Dragon Park is one of the many signs of progress in the ongoing redevelopment of the Spring Mountain corridor.

"This is great," said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

I caught up with Commissioner Jones to talk about the Spring Mountain redevelopment project. He tells me since the project was announced last year, officials have been collecting the community's input on the changes they would like to see in the area.

The community has pointed to public safety, transportation, mobility, parking and public art as their top priorities.

"Public art is something that really rose to the top of the priority list when we went through public engagement," Jones said.

KTNV Chinatown Plaza off Spring Mountain in Las Vegas.

He says the county is teaming up with local businesses and artists to bring murals to several shops. The county will front half of the funding, and the business will pay for the rest.

"It really enhances the environment that people come to. People are going to take their Instagram shots there and tag the community, and so we are really excited for the opportunity," Jones said.

"Our community was so happy with that," said Jay Yu, general manager at China Mama.

Yu tells me watching the project come to life brings him joy.

"I'm so excited," Yu said.

When asked if China Mama would consider adding a mural to one of their locations, Yu responded enthusiastically.

"We are, we are. I told my boss we have a big wall over there with an empty paint — let's get that on," Yu said.

When it comes to public safety and mobility, Jones tells me crews will start constructing a new pedestrian crosswalk connecting the Chinatown and Shanghai Plazas. That project is set to start in November and will be completed in 45 days.

KTNV Shanghai Plaza off Spring Mountain in Las Vegas

"That's where we will be adding a first-of-its-kind push button flasher... that will not only provide a lighted path across the road, but will also have security cameras that are going to be picking up what Metro needs in order to make sure we keep the corridor safe," Jones said. "It'll have license plate readers and other technology that will pick up folks. We've had some burglaries in the area, so this is really designed to help Metro do their job in catching those who commit crime in that corridor."

Starting next year, the county plans to add another crosswalk near Jones and Spring Mountain.

Crews will also repave Spring Mountain Road between Decatur and Rainbow.

"If you've driven over there, it's pretty bumpy right now, so we'll be repaving that, but also adding other amenities, including bus turnouts. But phase three will not only include bus turnouts, but also improved left turn and right turn lanes and medians. We are really excited because we are going to incorporate some artistic features in the medians," Jones said.

On top of that, the entire corridor from I-15 to Decatur will be rebuilt.

"We are looking at adding more trees, more vegetation, and much wider sidewalks. Really making it a much more pedestrian-friendly zone," Jones said.



