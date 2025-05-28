Chinatown suspect enters plea agreement in connection to months-long string of burglaries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of a string of commercial burglaries over the span of three months has taken a plea deal, according to court documents.

Cedric Hasan was originally facing 35 counts of theft of businesses along Spring Mountain Boulevard from June 23 through Sept. 29.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, Hasan stole more than $213,000 from 30 businesses across the valley.

We spoke with local businesses in Chinatown for months about the hardship the burglaries caused and the relief felt once a suspect was arrested.

"Now we don't feel like we have to be watching over our shoulder all the time, you know?" said Joey Ratnavira, assistant manager at Babystacks Cafe's Chinatown location at Spring Mountain and Wynn Road, which was one of three businesses broken into on the same day in late September.

Channel 13 has recently learned that as part of the agreement, Hasan will plead guilty to four counts, and the rest will be dismissed.

Hasan will be back in court July 2 for sentencing.