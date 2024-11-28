Arrest report: Chinatown burglary suspect may have gambling problem

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Social media and a unique gait may have been clues to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department finding the suspect in the Chinatown burglary spree.

According to a new arrest report obtained by Channel 13, 34-year-old Cedric Hassan stole more than $213,000 from 30 businesses across the valley.

WATCH: Man arrested in connection to over 25 Chinatown burglaries

Man arrested in connection to over 25 Chinatown burglaries

Hasan was even arrested earlier this month in North Las Vegas accused of burglarizing a business there.

Police said he used the same "M.O." as the other burglaries by ripping a security system alarm panel from the business, ransacking the office area, wearing the same large face mask, and walking with a "similar unique gait" with the toes pointed inward.

WATCH: Take a listen to LVMPD's update on a series of burglaries in the valley that started in June

Take a listen to LVMPD's update on a series of burglaries in the valley that started in June

According to the arrest report, detectives found Hassan had multiple social media accounts which helped link him to the crime.

For example, police said the suspect was known to wear a number of different kinds of shoes, and Hasan was seen to be an avid shoe collector on social media.

Police said Hasan was also found to be in possession of a reflective vest and Tillman-brand work gloves, which the suspect was known to wear.

According to police, Hasan's girlfriend admitted to police he has a gambling problem which could have been a motive for the frequent burglaries.

Hassan served a prison sentence for a burglary conviction in 2021, according to Nevada Department of Correction records.

He's currently being held in Clark County Detention Center on a $500,000 bail.

Hassan's next court date is Dec. 9.

WATCH: Here's how Chinatown business owners and LVMPD responded after string of break-ins

Here's how Chinatown business owners and LVMPD responded after string of break-ins

More on Channel 13