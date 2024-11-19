Man arrested in connection to over 25 Chinatown burglaries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest was made in connection to a string of burglaries targeting businesses in Spring Mountain starting in June.

.

34-year-old Cedrick Hassan was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Multiple agencies worked together to identify Hassan through community tips and evidence gathered over the past few months.

Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez provided this update at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here:

Take a listen to LVMPD's update on a series of burglaries in the valley that started in June

Hassan has been charged with 34 counts of theft. Chief Hernandez thanked the Spring Mountain business owners for working with LVMPD to make this arrest happen.



Take a look at a local community that was on edge for months following the string of burglaries that hit Chinatown businesses:

The chief also said detectives will continue to work to make sure Hassan didn't hit any other locations police weren't aware of.