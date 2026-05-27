LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Smith's grocery store in Silverado Ranch is set to reopen today.

It's been 15 days since locals have been able to visit after a deadly shooting at the store claimed the lives of two employees who were also husband and wife.

Police say the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims shot them before he was taken down by three bystanders

Anyssa Bohanan reports from outside the store ahead of this morning's re-opening with reaction from the community and how locals say they'll try to move forward from that tragedy.

Smith's grocery store in Silverado Ranch reopening two weeks after shooting that killed two

Channel 13 was first on the scene on May 12 as we heard reports of a shooting that ultimately took the lives of Amanda Frias-Rosas and Victor Frias, who were employees at the South Maryland Parkway store and shopping at the location when they were killed.

Smith's grocery store shooting leaves neighborhood shaken; witnesses describe chaos inside

Smith's said it has been working closely with all store employees, providing counseling and other support services, as well as pay continuity.

"Our deep condolences go to all who've been affected by this senseless act of violence," Tiny Murray, head of public affairs for Smith's, said. "We'll continue to support our associates as they return to work at this and other Smith's locations."

Police said Alejandro Estrada, 43, went into the store and shot the couple due to ongoing child custody issues with Amanda, who was his ex-girlfriend. He is facing multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure and aggravated stalking.

Estrada was taken down outside of the store following the shooting by good Samaritans, who disarmed and restrained him until police arrived.

WATCH: We obtained this exclusive viewer video showing those bystanders taking down the suspect until police arrived:

Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

Estrada entered a not guilty plea at a court appearance and is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 29 at 9:30 a.m.