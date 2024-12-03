SeaQuest declares bankruptcy amid calls from animal activists to close

KTNV — SeaQuest, the company that runs a chain of shopping mall-based indoor wild animal petting zoos, has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This comes just weeks after an undercover investigation by the Humane Society of the United States revealed dangerous conditions for the animals and employees.

You can watch the full extent of their findings here:

Undercover investigation at SeaQuest Las Vegas reveals dangerous encounters

SeaQuest has already closed locations in Texas, Virginia, Connecticut, and Colorado this year. Five locations remain open.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report as more information is made available.

You can follow all of our reporting on SeaQuest at ktnv.com/seaquest.

