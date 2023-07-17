School supply drives pop up around Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we approach August, many organizations and businesses around Las Vegas are creating opportunities to donate school supplies for local children.

The Punk Rock Museum announced they would offer free and discounted admission to their guests if they donated school supplies by Thursday, July 20.

Additionally, the Henderson Police Department is seeking donations for a school supply drive in partnership with Vegas Knights Hawks, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, and the Dollar Loan Center.

The UnCommons community has been running a school supply drive since July 1, it will run through July 26. The initiative is part of the 11th annual "Fill The Bus" campaign.

