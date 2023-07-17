Punk Rock Museum offering free, discounted admission for guests donating school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Punk Rock Museum is hosting a school drive and offering guests discounts if they donate school supplies.

According to museum officials, guests can enjoy complimentary admission by donating a new, unused backpack. In addition, guests who donate new school supplies will also receive $10 off the price of admission.

School supplies guests can donate include packs of paper, pencil boxes, pencil pouches, sharpeners, pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, binders, colored pencils, notebooks, crayons, erasers, folders, glue sticks, highlights and markers.

Guests can bring supplies to the box office to redeem complimentary or discounted admission.

The drive runs through July 20.

Museum officials said the donated supplies will benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, which helps students experiencing homelessness in Clark County schools.