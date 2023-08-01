Vegas Golden Knights, Public Education Foundation hosting school supply giveaway for teachers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some teachers will be able to get some help stocking up on school supplies ahead of the new academic year, which starts on Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are partnering up with the Public Education Foundation to gather and distribute school supplies.

At the two events, members of the Golden Knights organization will help distribute pre-packaged bags of school supplies to the first 1,000 teachers and staff members that attend. Teachers must show their Clark County School District ID in order to receive a bag of supplies at the drive-thru distributions. Teachers are asked to stay in their vehicles.

The first event will be at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Friday at 2 p.m., while supplies last. Teachers are asked to take Green Valley Parkway to Paseo Verde Parkway. They'll then be directed to enter the parking lot off of Paseo Verde Parkway.

The second event will be at a parking lot near the Las Vegas Ballpark that is adjacent to City National Arena in Summerlin. That is on Saturday and is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., while supplies last. Teachers are asked to enter off of South Town Center Drive and Orchard Park Drive. They'll then be guided by event staff.

The @VGKFoundation and @ThePEFtoday will be hosting a drive-thru teacher supply giveaway on August 4 & 5. All teachers and CCSD staff have to do is present their CCSD badge to receive a pre-packaged bag of school supplies! Check out the flyer below for more information 📓 ✏️ ✂️ pic.twitter.com/v6vIarxUWS — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) August 1, 2023

The Public Education Foundation is our Vegas Stronger Champion for the month of August. Last year, they helped 6,000 teachers through back-to-school drives, community partnerships, and the Teacher Superstore.