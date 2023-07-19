Dollar Loan Center hosting Back To School Bash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — It's almost time for students to go back to school and that means getting ready for the new year.

The Dollar Loan Center is partnering up with the City of Henderson, Henderson Police Department, and HopeLink of Southern Nevada to host a Back To School Bash school supply distribution event.

Students in need will be able to pick up supplies, learn about resources available to them, and play games and interactive activities. Students will also be able to get a free haircut and free eye exam.

Officials said cast members from the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks will be there as well as Star Wars characters and Critical Care Comics Superheroes.

The event is scheduled for July 27 and runs from 9 a.m. to noon while supplies last.

You can learn more about how to donate here.