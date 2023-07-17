Watch Now
Henderson Police Department seeking donations for school supply drive

Back-to-school supplies
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 14:38:00-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is partnering up with the Vegas Knights Hawks, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, and the Dollar Loan Center for a back-to-school supply drive.

The organizations will be accepting donations through Thursday, July 20.

This is a list of the supplies they're looking for.

  • Backpacks
  • Glue
  • Pens
  • Markers
  • Paper
  • Pencil cases
  • Notebooks
  • Pencils
  • Crayons
  • Folders
  • Erasers
  • Rulers
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Dry erase markers
  • Stick notes
  • Colorado Card Stock
  • Sharpies
  • Lunch boxes
  • Scissors
  • Sanitizer Wipes
  • Three-ring binders
  • Weekly planners
  • Kleenex
  • Paper towels
  • Combination locks

There are multiple drop-off locations across the valley, which you can see listed below. For those who would prefer to make a cash donation, you can learn more here.

Henderson Police Dept. East Station
223 Lead Street
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henderson Police Dept. North Station
225 East Sunset Road
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henderson Police Dept. Central Station
300 South Green Valley Parkway
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henderson City Hall
240 South Water Street
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Craggy Range Bar & Grill at The Dollar Loan Center
200 South Green Valley Parkway
Monday-Thursday
2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City National Arena
1550 South Pavilion Center Drive
Monday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lifeguard Arena
222 South Water Street
Monday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

