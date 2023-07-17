Henderson Police Department seeking donations for school supply drive

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is partnering up with the Vegas Knights Hawks, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, and the Dollar Loan Center for a back-to-school supply drive.

The organizations will be accepting donations through Thursday, July 20.

This is a list of the supplies they're looking for.



Backpacks

Glue

Pens

Markers

Paper

Pencil cases

Notebooks

Pencils

Crayons

Folders

Erasers

Rulers

Pencil sharpeners

Dry erase markers

Stick notes

Colorado Card Stock

Sharpies

Lunch boxes

Scissors

Sanitizer Wipes

Three-ring binders

Weekly planners

Kleenex

Paper towels

Combination locks

We've partnered with @KnightHawksIFL, @HopelinkofSNV, and @TheDLCHenderson to collect school supplies for local schools! 🍎 Drop off any items now until July 20 at a Henderson police station.



Learn more: https://t.co/85bDzLmy6s pic.twitter.com/V7xohyZU0p — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) July 11, 2023

There are multiple drop-off locations across the valley, which you can see listed below. For those who would prefer to make a cash donation, you can learn more here.

Henderson Police Dept. East Station

223 Lead Street

Monday-Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henderson Police Dept. North Station

225 East Sunset Road

Monday-Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henderson Police Dept. Central Station

300 South Green Valley Parkway

Monday-Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henderson City Hall

240 South Water Street

Monday-Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Craggy Range Bar & Grill at The Dollar Loan Center

200 South Green Valley Parkway

Monday-Thursday

2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City National Arena

1550 South Pavilion Center Drive

Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lifeguard Arena

222 South Water Street

Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.