Henderson Police Department seeking donations for school supply drive

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is partnering up with the Vegas Knights Hawks, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, and the Dollar Loan Center for a back-to-school supply drive.
The organizations will be accepting donations through Thursday, July 20.
This is a list of the supplies they're looking for.
- Backpacks
- Glue
- Pens
- Markers
- Paper
- Pencil cases
- Notebooks
- Pencils
- Crayons
- Folders
- Erasers
- Rulers
- Pencil sharpeners
- Dry erase markers
- Stick notes
- Colorado Card Stock
- Sharpies
- Lunch boxes
- Scissors
- Sanitizer Wipes
- Three-ring binders
- Weekly planners
- Kleenex
- Paper towels
- Combination locks
We've partnered with @KnightHawksIFL, @HopelinkofSNV, and @TheDLCHenderson to collect school supplies for local schools! 🍎 Drop off any items now until July 20 at a Henderson police station.— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) July 11, 2023
Learn more: https://t.co/85bDzLmy6s pic.twitter.com/V7xohyZU0p
There are multiple drop-off locations across the valley, which you can see listed below. For those who would prefer to make a cash donation, you can learn more here.
Henderson Police Dept. East Station
223 Lead Street
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Henderson Police Dept. North Station
225 East Sunset Road
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Henderson Police Dept. Central Station
300 South Green Valley Parkway
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Henderson City Hall
240 South Water Street
Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Craggy Range Bar & Grill at The Dollar Loan Center
200 South Green Valley Parkway
Monday-Thursday
2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
City National Arena
1550 South Pavilion Center Drive
Monday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lifeguard Arena
222 South Water Street
Monday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.