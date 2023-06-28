UnCommons community hosting school supply drive in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UnCommons community in southwest Las Vegas is looking to give back to the community by hosting a school supply drive. It's part of the Communities in Schools' 11th annual "Fill the Bus" campaign.

That's located at 6880 Helen Toland Street, which is near the 215 and Durango Drive.

"This is one of the most impactful initiatives throughout the year that helps provide a quality education for disadvantaged youth in our communities," said Amalie Zinsser, director of community and belonging at UnCommons. "We are proud to support Communities in Schools in their vital campaign to ensure that every student can start the year off with the tools they need to learn."

Organizers said they're accepting new, unused school supplies in collection boxes located throughout the UnCommons campus. You can see the list of requested items below.



Backpacks

Notebooks

Pens

Pencils

Crayons

Markers

The school supply drive kicks off on July 1 and runs through July 26. On July 27, event organizers said all the items collected throughout the month will be taken to the official Communities in School drive.