'Safe and sane' fireworks, wildfire risk, and how to avoid a $500 ticket ahead of July 4th celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Safe and Sane" fireworks are officially on sale in Clark County ahead of Fourth of July and America 250, the national celebration of 250 years since the U.S. was founded.

But for those wishing to mark the occasion with fireworks, it's important to remember the local ordinances that spell legal trouble for many Southern Nevadans every year — even those who believe they're following the law.

Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez hears from locals about how they plan to keep their celebrations "safe and sane"

Fireworks go on sale in Clark County ahead of July 4th holiday

This year, fireworks can legally be sold from June 28 to July 4, and they can only be purchased at one of the 180 approved fireworks stands in Clark County and the City of Las Vegas.

To legally sell fireworks, these booths have to pass a Clark County Fire Department inspection to make sure they're only selling "safe and sane" fireworks — the only kind that can be legally sold or possessed in Clark County.

Fireworks purchased from outside counties or states — even if they bear the "safe and sane" label — are illegal. If you're caught with them, you can face a minimum $500 fine.

This is something a few Southern Nevadans learned the hard way last year when they turned to 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears for help after purchasing fireworks in Nye County and from the Moapa Band of Paiutes northeast of Las Vegas.

What's The Deal? Local mom one of many caught in aggressive fireworks enforcement Darcy Spears

Last year, more than 8,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated in Clark County, and 149 people were cited for illegal firework possession.

Because of high fire danger across Southern Nevada, lighting fireworks in local parks or on public lands is never allowed. That includes Mt. Charleston, Lake Mead, Red Rock Canyon, and Clark County Wetlands Park.

What are "safe and sane" fireworks, and why aren't other kinds allowed?

"Safe and sane" fireworks typically include the kind that stay on the ground and don't explode or fly through the air, according to Clark County. Illegal fireworks — the kind that explode, shoot into the air, or move along the ground — are prohibited because of the risk of serious injury, fires and property damage.

Watch: Local firefighters issue safety warning ahead of July 4th fireworks sales:

Safe and sane: The Fourth of July warning from Clark County officials

If you choose to light fireworks, officials offer the following tips to make sure you're doing it safely:



Always have a bucket of water or a hose nearby — to douse fireworks after they're used, and to dump on them in case things go awry

Never attempt to relight or handle fireworks that malfunction

Do not light fireworks near buildings, vehicles, dry brush, or bystanders

Watch for children and pets and keep them a safe distance away. Every year, The Animal Foundation takes in dozens of stray pets who become frightened by fireworks and run away. Make sure your pets are contained before the fireworks start, and make sure they are microchipped in accordance with Clark County regulations.

Dumpster and trash can fires are also a regular occurrence on Fourth of July and other fireworks-related holidays. Soak your used fireworks in water overnight before disposing of them to prevent rogue re-ignitions.

Residents who wish to report illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods are asked not to call 911. Instead, you're asked to fill out the illegal fireworks complaint form at ispyfireworks.com, or call 311 — but officials advise you to be patient if you are calling on a busy night like Fourth of July.

Celebrations come amid heightened wildfire risk across the Southwest

While high fire danger is typical around Fourth of July, the 2026 wildfire season has already been raging — and deadly — across the U.S. Southwest.

Local News Wildfire risk outside Las Vegas is high, expected to grow as summer approaches Geneva Zoltek

The governors of Utah and Colorado have declared states of emergency, citing high fire danger and massive blazes that have already ripped through large swathes of their states.

On Saturday, three firefighters were killed while battling fires on the Utah-Colorado state line that have now merged into one inferno.

Utah's governor issued an emergency order that effectively bans personal fireworks through July 5, citing "extraordinary wildfire conditions that have produced hundreds of fires, exhausted firefighting resources and created some of the most dangerous fire behavior in state history."

National Three firefighters killed as wildfires rage across the Southwestern US Karina Tsui

Two large wildfires are already burning in Lincoln County. The Grapevine Fire has burned 26,433 acres in the Clover Mountains and prompted the closures of Beaver Dam State Park and Eagle Valley Reservoir. As of Sunday morning, the fire remains zero percent contained.

The Kane Springs Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres of wilderness near the Delamar Mountains, and was listed at 75% containment on Sunday.

Courtesy FireNet

Firefighting resources have also been tapped to contain two newer ignitions near the Nevada's eastern border with Utah.

The Parsnip Peak Fire has burned an estimated 2,500 acres of remote terrain in the Parsnip Peak Wilderness Area, and was zero percent contained as of Sunday morning. The Dry Canyon Fire has burned an estimated 1,705 acres and, as of Sunday morning, was 10% contained.

The wildfire activity in eastern Nevada prompted the issuance of a Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory — a formal notice of extreme, abnormal or unprecedented fire conditions in a given area. The advisory is in effect from June 27 through July 10, according to Nevada's branch of the Bureau of Land Management.

"Persistent drought, critically low fuel moistures, and fully cured fine fuels have created above-normal potential for significant wildfire activity," a BLM Nevada spokesperson wrote. "These conditions increase the likelihood of new fire starts, rapid rates of spread, prolonged burning periods, and fires that are difficult to contain."

BLM officials also note that the Great Basin Geographic Area was moved to Preparedness Level 4 — of 5 — on Saturday. The preparedness levels reflect the demand for and availability of national wildland firefighting resources, the spokesperson noted.

"At Level 4, firefighting resources are heavily committed, with significant wildfire activity occurring across multiple regions of the country," according to BLM.