LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the weather has been cool and breezy, summer heat and dry conditions are just around the corner, which means wildfire season is ramping up.

As sagebrush, grass and other fuels dry out, one spark on a windy day can spread quickly — like the fire near a Mesquite school last week that burned approximately 40 acres.

WATCH | The latest on fire season in Nevada from Climate Reporter Geneva Zoltek:

Wildfire risk outside Las Vegas is high and expected to grow as summer approaches

Ahead of peak fire season, a Bureau of Land Management fire prevention order took effect May 1. The order prohibits the following on public lands:



Fireworks or explosives

Vehicles without a spark arrestor

Tracer rounds or steel-component ammunition

"We ask that people use a magnet to test their bullets, because sometimes they just don't know," BLM fire spokesperson Jennifer Diamond told Channel 13.

The consequences of starting a fire can be severe.

"There's the criminal penalty, and then there's the civil penalty," Diamond said. "They can be charged or fined up to $100,000, and then if there is a civil liability, then they can be charged for the fire suppression costs."

The national outlook shows above-normal fire potential for parts of the West throughout the summer.

If you're curious about fire restrictions and conditions in your area, NevadaFireInfo.org is a great resource to plug into during the hotter months. The majority of wildfires in Nevada are human-caused, so stay safe and vigilant this summer.