State park closes due to weeklong Lincoln County wildfire with 0% containment

UPDATE | June 26, 8:21 a.m.

According to the BLM, the Grapevine Fire is estimated at 24,047 acres and remains 0% contained.

Active fire behavior is expected to persist along the eastern portion of the fire due to high winds and low relative humidity, with these conditions forecast to continue through Saturday evening.

Aviation support for firefighters may be limited Friday and Saturday due to the increased winds and low visibility that is associated with the Red Flag Warning issued for the fire and surrounding areas.

Infrared mapping detected no new fire growth overnight, and crews continue working in heavier interior fuels to extinguish remaining hotspots and reduce residual heat.

As suppression objectives are met, resources are beginning to transition off the incident while firefighters remain prepared for Red Flag Warning conditions and potential initial attack response across the district.

The Kane Springs Fire is estimated at 17,042 acres and is now 50% contained. Firefighters made significant progress during the last operational period by completing containment line connections across all three divisions,

Beaver Dam State Park remains closed until further notice due to fire activity associated with the Grapevine Fire.

UPDATE | June 25, 11:42 a.m.

Two wildfires in Lincoln County have burned for a week now, and one of them is still 0% contained.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 45% contained and estimated at 17,042 acres.

Firefighters continue making steady progress around the fire perimeter, with crews nearing completion of a continuous containment line around the incident.

Gusty outflow winds associated with nearby thunderstorms tested existing containment lines yesterday, according to the BLM, while increased relative humidity, cloud cover, and light precipitation moderated fire behavior across the incident. Firefighters observed only minimal fire growth of approximately six acres.

However, the Grapevine Fire has grown to 23,818 acres and remains 0% contained.

Crews are reinforcing and expanding containment lines established during recent strategic firing operations while utilizing hand crews, dozers, and existing road systems to strengthen control features along the western and northern portions of the fire.

A Structure Protection Group has also been established near Barclay, where firefighters are reducing hazardous fuels, staging water-handling equipment, improving access routes, and preparing the area should fire activity move farther north.

Beaver Dam State Park remains closed until further notice due to fire activity associated with the Grapevine Fire. The closure is in place to protect public and firefighter safety.

UPDATE | June 24, 12:03 p.m.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 40% contained and estimated at 17,036 acres.

Firefighters continue making progress along the western and northern portions of the fire, where crews are engaging remaining pockets of heat as the fire moves into more favorable terrain and lighter fuels.

Recent precipitation across the incident has moderated fire behavior and increased opportunities for crews to secure additional portions of the perimeter.

The Grapevine Fire is still 0% contained, burning an estimated 18,500 acres.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, command of the incident transitioned to Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 4, which will oversee ongoing suppression operations and support resources assigned to the fire.

Firefighters will continue securing and improving control features established during recent burnout operations, improve access routes, utilize heavy equipment where appropriate, and assess opportunities for direct suppression with aviation support where terrain and weather conditions allow.

UPDATE | June 23, 12 p.m.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 40% contained and sits at an estimated 16,104 acres.

Fire activity has moderated as the fire moves from heavier fuels into lighter vegetation and more favorable terrain, allowing crews additional opportunities for direct attack.

The Grapevine Fire is still 0% contained and has grown to an estimated 16,176 acres.

Fire activity increased yesterday in the northeastern portion of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to hold and strengthen those completed burn areas today while completing additional firing operations where conditions allow.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered for the Grapevine Fire and will assume command of the incident tomorrow morning. Incoming personnel are currently shadowing operations and participating in transition briefings to ensure continuity of suppression efforts.

Fire managers are monitoring the potential for isolated thunderstorms in the coming days. While little precipitation is anticipated, gusty and erratic outflow winds associated with thunderstorms could influence fire activity and test containment lines.

UPDATE | June 22, 11:16 a.m.

On Monday, Channel 13 received updates from a BLM spokesperson on the wildfires burning in Lincoln County.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 20% contained, and sits at an estimated 14,915 acres.

The Grapevine Fire is still 0% contained, and has grown to an estimated 13,196 acres.

Steep terrain, dry vegetation, and afternoon winds remain significant challenges to containment efforts, according to BLM officials.

There are currently no evacuations associated with either fire. Residents and travelers are encouraged to remain aware of changing fire conditions and exercise caution while recreating or traveling in the area.

UPDATE | June 20, 12:37 p.m.

On Saturday, Channel 13 received updates from a BLM spokesperson on the wildfires burning in Lincoln County this week.

According to the BLM, the Kane Springs Fire is currently 10% contained, and sits at an estimated 11,439 acres.

The Grapevine Fire is still 0% contained, and has grown to an estimated 8,876 acres.

No evacuations are in place, but the BLM advises avoiding activities that could instigate fires.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters are battling two wildfires just south of Caliente.

The Kane Springs Fire is roughly 17 miles southwest of Caliente and is consuming roughly 6,909 acres.

The Grapevine Fire is roughly 10 miles southeast of Caliente in the Clover Mountain Wilderness area, consuming roughly 5,068 acres.

Both fires were caused by lightning and are 0% contained, according to officials.

The Grapevine Fire is exhibiting extreme fire behavior, officials noted.

This comes as much of Southern Nevada is under a Red Flag Warning for Friday, meaning a combination of strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures are coming together to create critical fire weather conditions.

This Red Flag Warning was issued today and will be "in effect June 19, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.," according to a BLM spokesperson. The public is advised to stay away from fire areas so firefighters can continue their suppression efforts.