LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When it starts to get hot, many of us head to the Spring Mountains in search of cooler air and scenic views.

But this summer, something is growing in the higher elevations that's heating up concerns as we get further into wildfire season: Red Brome, an invasive grass.

"We're seeing it all over the place up here. So it is certainly a concern," Ray Johnson, fire prevention specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, told Channel 13.

WATCH | This non-native grass is raising fire concerns on Mt. Charleston:

Fast-spreading invader poses wildfire risk to Mt. Charleston

Here's why that matters in the desert. Typically, between sagebrush and other native desert plants, there are several inches — or even feet — of separation and empty space. That helps slow down the spread of fire.

Red Brome essentially carpets that empty space with thick, dry foliage, which turns into a hot, quick-burning fuel during a fire.

"This year is a bit different. We do have a lot more grass and it's pretty tall in places," Johnson explained. "What that means is that if any fire gets started, it can move a lot quicker. It just makes things more dangerous."

Red Brome is native to the Mediterranean region. Since it's taken hold of the Desert Southwest, its spread can choke out the local ecology here in Southern Nevada. It only needs half as much water as native species to germinate, rapidly grows, and its presence can lead to repeated wildfires.

"We really need people to use common sense more than ever up here. We always want them to be careful," Johnson said. "It's such a great place, a special place up here at Mt. Charleston."

Fire Restrictions are currently in place throughout the region.

At Mt. Charleston:



No campfires, open flames or charcoal barbecues

No fireworks or explosive targets

Don't drive or park on dry grass

Wildfire risk is currently very high in the Spring Mountains. That risk will only increase as we get into the hotter months and the environment dries out. Be careful!

RELATED: State officials warn this could be an active fire season across the region

