Primm Valley Casino has official reopening date under Terrible's leadership

PRIMM (KTNV) — Not even three weeks after the transfer of operations was completed, Terrible's has announced an official reopening date for the Primm Valley Casino.

The stateline destination will reopen under the new ownership on Wednesday, July 22 at 12 p.m.

The doors will open to the public after brief announcements from Terrible's leadership as well as Cory Clemetson, grandson of Primm founder, Ernie Primm, and president of the Primm South Real Estate Company.

This reopening comes after the previous operating company announced back in May it would close operations at multiple properties in Primm. The original closure date was set for July 4, 2026.

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Since gaining access to the property when Terrible’s assumed management control on July 5, hundreds of team members from Primm Valley Casino, alongside their fellow dedicated employees from across the Terrible’s network, have worked around the clock to bring the iconic Nevada property back to life for its guests.

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The property will reopen with 422 gaming machines, 250 rooms, a William Hill Sports Book, a sports bar, and 24/7 quick-bites eatery. In addition, there will be no resort fees, and all previously held rewards tiers earned by returning customers will be matched.

Starting Wednesday, Terrible’s will launch new promotions and rewards for both new and returning gaming customers.

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