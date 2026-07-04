PRIMM (KTNV) — Just weeks ago, it looked like Primm’s remaining casinos and businesses would close before one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Instead, as thousands of travelers made the drive between Las Vegas and Southern California for the Fourth of July holiday, they found a familiar stop still open after a last-minute deal gave Primm a second chance.

For decades, Primm has been more than just an exit along Interstate 15. It’s where travelers fill up the tank, buy lottery tickets, grab a bite to eat or simply stretch their legs before getting back on the road.

WATCH | Primm gets a second chance just in time for Fourth of July travel

Primm gets a second chance just in time for Fourth of July travel

Among those making a stop Friday was Carmen Barbee. Only, she wasn’t there for gas or lottery tickets. She came with a camera.

Barbee believed she was documenting what could have been Primm’s final days after the previous operator announced plans to close the town’s remaining casino operations before the Fourth of July.

“When I heard they were closing, I’m like no, somebody has to take it on,” Barbee said.

She’s been visiting Primm for decades.

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“I came on my 21st birthday and from then on we’ve come over and over,” she said.

She wasn’t the only one who thought Friday would look very different.

“That’s why I primarily came out here today,” said Tony Parrish. “I thought today was the last day.”

Instead, visitors found the Lotto Store open, travelers filling up at nearby gas stations and businesses welcoming customers throughout the holiday weekend.

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The turnaround came after the Primm family reached an agreement with Nevada-based Terrible’s to take over operations of the hotel-casino properties and related businesses. The transition followed approval from state gaming regulators, allowing operations to continue instead of shutting down before the holiday.

The agreement also brought relief for employees.

Terrible’s told Channel 13 every employee who wanted to remain in Primm was offered a job, and employees living in the on-site apartments were able to remain in their homes.

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“It really makes me feel good that they’re going to be able to remain,” Parrish said.

Terrible’s President Tim Herbst said the company sees long-term potential in the border town.

“Primm has long been one of Nevada’s most recognizable destinations,” Herbst said in a statement. “This partnership reflects our commitment to preserving that legacy while creating new opportunities for growth, investment and tourism for decades to come. We believe Primm’s best days are still ahead.”

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The Primm family says future plans include renovating the properties, upgrading traveler amenities, expanding food and beverage options and making other investments designed to improve the visitor experience while preserving Primm’s unique identity.

“We believe Primm has a bright future and look forward to working together for years to come to modernize, energize and enhance our properties there,” said Cory Clemetson, president of Primm South Real Estate Company and grandson of Primm founder Ernie Primm.

Visitors hope those improvements don’t come at the expense of what has made Primm special for generations.

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“I would love to see this area revitalized,” said Ronnie Johnson.

Barbee agrees.

“I like what it is, so I hope they don’t change it a lot,” she said. “I think they can upgrade the hotels and what not, but I don’t really envision it as being a Strip hotel.”

For many people driving through this Fourth of July weekend, the biggest takeaway wasn’t the promise of future renovations.

It was the fact that the stop they thought they might be saying goodbye to was still there.