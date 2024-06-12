Primary election analysis: What to expect as Nevada votes are counted

7:52 p.m. - Clark County officials said all voters in line by 7 p.m. have voted and all polls are closed.

7:30 p.m. - Nevadans are waiting for the final numbers to be tallied as the primary election gets ready to wrap up.

Once the polls close at 7 p.m. and all voters in line have voted, those results can be released. In addition to votes cast on Election Day, mail-in ballots can be received by the county up to four days later and still be counted. That means final, unofficial results won't be released until next week.

Channel 13 is tracking the latest and analyzing the results.

Ryan Ketcham spoke to voters at Galleria Mall to learn more about their concerns on election day.

Voters share their thoughts on Election Day

Channel 13's Abel Garcia is at Election Headquarters while Bryan Horwath is at another polling locations where they also spoke to voters and election staff.

Voters share their thoughts on Election Day

Coming in to Tuesday, only about 12% of eligible voters in Nevada had cast their votes.

Channel 13's Steve Sebelius spoke with former Governor Steve Sisolak and former chair of the Nevada Republican Party Amy Tarkanian to learn more.

Steve Sisolak, Amy Tarkanian weigh in on low voter turnout

Channel 13 will continue to track the latest as results come in.