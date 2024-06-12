Nevada Primary Election: Tracking results in major races for Senate, House, mayor and more

(KTNV) — Nevadans are narrowing the field of candidates that will be on the November ballot with their votes cast in the June Primary Election.

For tracking live updates on statewide and local races, go to ktnv.com/election-results.

Statewide races to watch

Notably, there are several high-profile races with General Election candidates still to be decided, including the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Shortly after the polls closed, Decision Desk HQ called the Republican race for retired U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, who secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Sunday night.

Nevada's Congressional delegation also faces re-election this year, and the Primary Election will determine which Republicans advance to challenge incumbent Reps. Dina Titus (D-NV01), Mark Amodei (R-NV02), Susie Lee (D-NV03) and Steven Horsford (D-NV04).

Local races to watch

Tuesday's Primary Election also carries the potential to determine the next mayor of Las Vegas.

If any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in that nonpartisan election, they will automatically win the office. But with a crowded field of 14 candidates, it seems unlikely that any one person will get a majority of the vote. In that case, the top two vote-getters will advance to the General Election in November.

On that note, some voters were confused when they received their ballots to find the Las Vegas Mayor's race not included. Our senior political reporter Steve Sebelius helped explain that issue here, but it essentially breaks down to an inconvenient truth: we may have addresses in Las Vegas, but not all of us actually live in that city's municipal boundaries.

Another thing to keep an eye out for this election cycle is the balance of power in Nevada's state legislature.

If enough Democrats win seats, they could secure a veto-proof majority in the Assembly and Senate, which would have a big impact on Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo's power in the upcoming legislative session.

Check results in those races here:

When will we know the final results?

As we all know by this point, it will likely be a few days (or longer) before major races in Nevada are formally "called" for any candidate.

That's because all ballots postmarked by June 11 will still be counted, so numbers will trickle in over the coming days. However, Primary Election turnout is historically pretty low in the Silver State (and that's proved true in this cycle, too), so there will be fewer ballots for election workers to tabulate.