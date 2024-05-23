Primary Election Timeline: When will final tallies be released?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is Election Day.

A list of early voting centers can be found in your sample ballot or on the Clark County elections department website. If you're not registered to vote at your current address, or you want to check your registration, you can do so at registertovote.nv.gov.

State and local officials have been preparing for the primary election for months. Last month, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said that officials are working hard to make sure results are available quickly on election night.

"We know that Nevadans want to see results on election night," he said in a news briefing. "And they want all of you to look at the data and call the elections based on those initial, unofficial results. In November, this will be even more important as the country looks to Nevada to help determine the winner of the presidential election.

"We’re in a deeply purple state. We’re in a swing state. We’re in a battleground state and we’ll never be able to call all elections on election night," he added. "But since I entered this office, it’s been a priority of mine to improve processes and help counties get whatever they need to release results with both accuracy and speed."

Aguilar said he's asking all counties to send the results of early voting and mail ballots that have been received by Election Day to his office by 6 p.m. on the day of the election.

Then, once the polls close at 7 p.m., and all voters still in line have voted, those results can be released. The tally for votes cast on Election Day will be released as soon as they get to the county's election center, he said.

"We’ll be able to release more data to the public more quickly with this new process," he said. "This also gives counties more time to process results than they’ve had before as they face intense pressure from the public to release these results quickly."

But not all results will be ready: Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, but can be received by the county up to four days afterwards and still be counted. That means final, unofficial results aren't released until the week following the election.

In close races, those late-arriving mail ballots can change the results of an election.

There will be something for everyone in the primary election. Republicans and Democrats will narrow their choices in races for U.S. Senate, the House of Representatives and the state Legislature. All voters — including nonpartisans and minor party members — will vote in local races for city councils, county commission, school board and judges.

In some races, if a candidate gets 50% plus one vote, they will win their race outright. If not, the top two-vote-getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.