Police union pulls support for Henderson councilwoman, union official confirms

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A police official has confirmed that one of two police unions in Henderson has withdrawn their support from a sitting councilwoman.

Andrew Regenbaum of the National Association of Public Safety Officers has confirmed that the Henderson Police Supervisors Association has withdrawn its support for City of Henderson Councilwoman Monica Larson.

According to Regenbaum, the decision followed a private meeting between the association’s president and Councilwoman Larson.

He noted that additional details about the discussion and the reasons behind the withdrawal are still being gathered and will be shared as soon as they are available.

Larson has recently been involved in a dispute with fellow Councilwoman Carrie Cox, who is accused of recording a private conversation of Larson's during a retirement party at City Hall.

Larson was in court when Cox entered her plea of not guilty, and we spoke with her after the proceedings for her reaction:

Henderson City Councilwoman Monica Larson speaks after Carrie Cox pleads not guilty

This is a developing report.