LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox entered a plea of not guilty when she appeared in court Tuesday morning.

This comes the day after the Henderson City Council unanimously voted to censure her, making her the first member in the city's history to receive this formal disapproval.

Watch her full court appearance here:

Full court appearance: Henderson City Councilwoman pleads not guilty, judge sets October trial date

The censure follows Cox's indictment for allegedly recording a private conversation of fellow Councilwoman Monica Larson during a retirement party at City Hall.

It also comes after a 10-month police investigation that uncovered multiple allegations of misconduct, including unauthorized access to confidential information, operating an unlicensed daycare from her home, and intervening in a police internal affairs investigation.

The censure serves as a formal way for the council to publicly disapprove of Cox's actions. As a result, Cox will be removed from all regional boards and commissions she serves on, including the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority and CCSD Facilities Oversight Panel. The censure also limits interactions to only the city manager, city attorney, and city clerk.

Larson spoke to members of the media after Cox's court appearance, saying, "This will play out in the court system, and I'm confident justice will prevail."

Watch her full statement here:

Henderson City Councilwoman Monica Larson speaks after Carrie Cox pleads not guilty

The judge set a trial date for October 19, 2026.