Henderson city councilwoman indicted for allegedly recording private conversation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox on a felony charge for allegedly recording a private conversation while hiding behind a curtain.

Cox, who represents Ward 3, faces a charge of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation. The indictment was filed Wednesday.

According to the indictment, the alleged crime occurred around Jan. 9, 2025.

Councilwoman Monica Larson, who represents Ward 2, is named as a victim in the case alongside two others: Michael Hiltz and Richard Smith.

Channel 13 reached out to the City of Henderson who sent us this statement:

"The City of Henderson is a nationally award-winning municipality recognized for its commitment to excellence, best practices and sound governance. The integrity of our organization and the trust of our residents remain our highest priorities. This is a criminal matter that does not involve the City. Therefore, the City has no further comment at this time."

Channel 13 has also reached out to Councilwoman Cox's office for comment. We are waiting to hear back.