LVMPD shares new details on events surrounding shooting with robbery suspect in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are sharing new details in the shootout in North Las Vegas that stemmed from a robbery in the west valley.

Assistant Sheriff Fred Haas met with members of the media to discuss additional details regarding the Wednesday officer-involved shooting.

Earlier this morning, 30-year-old Jarvis Williams appeared in court facing his charges related to assault and attempted murder.

During the hearing, prosecutors requested $1 million bail, highlighting Williams’s prior criminal history, having served 10 years in Nevada State Prison.

Bail was set at $550,000. If released, Williams would be placed on high-level electronic monitoring.

On Wednesday morning, LVMPD received reports of a robbery with a firearm in the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Fort Apache Road.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police received a second report of a robbery in a business in the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley.

Police took down a description of a suspect and vehicle, which officials noted was similar to the description given in the first incident.

Patrol units and LVMPD's air patrol located the vehicle "a short time later," police said, and officers tried to perform a traffic stop in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive. The driver "refused to stop," hitting a police patrol car and fleeing, he noted.

The car was pursued to the 1900 block of West McDonald Avenue, in the area of Carey Avenue and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas. There, police said the suspect got out of the car and fired shots at police, who returned fire.

RELATED: Witness describes bullets flying past his head during police chase in North Las Vegas

The suspect then barricaded himself into a residence that Assistant Sheriff Haas said was "known to Mr. Williams," where SWAT units were able to resolve the situation peacefully.

Other charges shared by Assistant Sheriff Haas in relation to the robberies include:



Attempted murder with a deadly weapon, victim is a first responder

Assault with use of a deadly weapon, victim is a first responder

Battery with use of a deadly weapon, victim is a first responder

Resisting a public officer with a firearm

Driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering other persons

Discharging a firearm into or at an occupied vehicle

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Burglary while in possession of a firearm

Own or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (two counts)

Owning or possessing a firearm without a serial number

Assistant Sheriff Haas shared that other charges related to the robberies include:



Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Robbery with a vulnerable or older person enhancement

The officer involved was later identified by LVMPD as Officer Janette Gutierrez. Officer Gutierrez is 38 years old and has been employed with LVMPD since 2016. She has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

According to Assistant Sheriff Haas, this incident marks the 6th officer-involved shooting of 2025, compared to 16 officer-involved shootings in 2024. Three of these shootings, including this event, were not fatal in 2025, with 7 events ending without fatalities in 2024, Assistant Sheriff Haas said.