Suspect makes first court appearance on charges from North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting made his first court appearance related to his attempted murder and assault charges.

The suspect, 30-year-old Jarvis Williams, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

During the hearing, prosecutors requested $1 million bail, highlighting Williams’s prior criminal history, having served 10 years in Nevada State Prison.

Williams’s defense attorney countered that he has strong ties to the community, including shared custody of a young son and living with his mother. The defense argued for bail set at $50,000.

Citing the seriousness of the charges and assessing him as a potential public safety risk, the judge sided largely with the prosecution’s concerns.

Bail was set at $550,000. If released, Williams would be placed on high-level electronic monitoring.

This is Williams's second court appearance this week. He stood before a judge in Las Vegas Justice Court in connection to robbery charges.

LVMPD received reports Wednesday morning of a robbery with a firearm in the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Fort Apache Road.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police received a second report of a robbery in a business in the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley.

Police took down a description of a suspect and vehicle, which officials noted was similar to the description given in the first incident.

Patrol units and LVMPD's air patrol located the vehicle "a short time later," police said, and officers tried to perform a traffic stop in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive. The driver "refused to stop," hitting a police patrol car and fleeing, he noted.

The car was pursued to the 1900 block of West McDonald Avenue, in the area of Carey Avenue and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas. There, police said the suspect got out of the car and fired shots at police, who returned fire.

SWAT units were summoned when the suspect ran into a nearby home and barricaded themselves inside.

After a standoff, police say the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured throughout this incident.

The officer involved was later identified by LVMPD as Officer Janette Gutierrez. Officer Gutierrez is 38 years old and has been employed with LVMPD since 2016. She has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Williams is scheduled to return to North Las Vegas Justice Court on December 23.