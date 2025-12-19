Suspect in west Las Vegas fatal stabbing makes first court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in west Las Vegas made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.
Police have identified him as 46-year-old Kenwonn Montgomery.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the stabbing took place on Thursday. Officials shared that Montgomery had been behaving erratically, swinging a knife at his mother before chasing his brother down the street. The incident ended when police said Montgomery stabbed a passerby on the street "numerous times" in a seemingly random attack.
LVMPD said that Montgomery was disarmed by his brother before being taken into custody. The victim, a man in his 40s, was later pronounced dead.
Montgomery is being held on the following charges:
- Open murder (one charge)
- Assault with a deadly weapon (two charges)
We were in court as Montgomery made his first appearance before a judge. We learned that bail was expected to be set during Montgomery's next court appearance, which will take place on the morning of Dec. 23.
