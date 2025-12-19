Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect in west Las Vegas fatal stabbing makes first court appearance

Las Vegas police scene tape
KTNV
File photo of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department scene tape.
Las Vegas police scene tape
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in west Las Vegas made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Police have identified him as 46-year-old Kenwonn Montgomery.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the stabbing took place on Thursday. Officials shared that Montgomery had been behaving erratically, swinging a knife at his mother before chasing his brother down the street. The incident ended when police said Montgomery stabbed a passerby on the street "numerous times" in a seemingly random attack.

LVMPD said that Montgomery was disarmed by his brother before being taken into custody. The victim, a man in his 40s, was later pronounced dead.

Montgomery is being held on the following charges:

  • Open murder (one charge)
  • Assault with a deadly weapon (two charges)

We were in court as Montgomery made his first appearance before a judge. We learned that bail was expected to be set during Montgomery's next court appearance, which will take place on the morning of Dec. 23.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team