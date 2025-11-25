LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson City Council unanimously voted to censure Councilwoman Carrie Cox Monday night, making her the first member in the city's history to receive this formal disapproval.

WATCH | What does this censure do?

Henderson City Council censures Councilwoman Carrie Cox in unanimous vote

The censure follows Cox's indictment for allegedly recording a private conversation of fellow Councilwoman Monica Larsen during a retirement party at City Hall. It also comes after a 10-month police investigation that uncovered multiple allegations of misconduct, including unauthorized access to confidential information, operating an unlicensed daycare from her home, and intervening in a police internal affairs investigation.

"I understand you might like her but there is a difference between liking and a person having the ethical conduct that they should to uphold this office," Larsen said."The city, the staff, and the citizens and businesses deserve better."

KTNV

Mayor Michelle Romero emphasized that the action was not politically motivated.

"This is not — most definitely not a witch hunt as Mrs. Cox has described. This is a pattern of diabolical, unethical, and immoral conduct," Romero said.

Dozens of residents packed City Hall to share their concerns, with supporters and opponents of the censure speaking during public comment.

"We have known Carrie Cox for close to a decade, and all of our dealings with her, we have found her to be an individual of sterling character and integrity," one supporter said.

KTNV

"Grateful to see council — Mayor Romero — and city manager taking these steps to stand for accountability and integrity," said another local.

Cox did not attend the meeting, but her attorney submitted a letter that was read aloud during the special meeting.

"For this body to take action against Mrs. Cox for a mere allegation, without the authority to do so, and for which she cannot respond because of the ongoing nature of the allegation, violates the most sacrosanct pillar of our criminal justice system and seek to do nothing more than further the agenda of those who disagree with her," the letter stated.

The censure serves as a formal way for the council to publicly disapprove of Cox's actions. As a result, Cox will be removed from all regional boards and commissions she serves on, including the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority and CCSD Facilities Oversight Panel. The censure also limits interactions to only the city manager, city attorney, and city clerk.

KTNV

Both Romero and Larsen called for Cox to resign from office.

"Henderson deserves better than this, and it is my personal belief that she should resign from office," Romero said.

KTNV

"And I myself agree, she needs to resign," Larsen said.

Cox is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.