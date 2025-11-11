Arrest report provides new details of alleged misconduct by Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new arrest report obtained through the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reveals more alleged misconduct by Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Cox on a felony charge for allegedly recording a private conversation between Councilwoman Monica Larson and two others on Jan. 9, 2025, during a retirement party at Henderson City Hall.

Police say that Larson was having a conversation with two Henderson Chamber of Commerce members when Cox emerged from behind a black curtain, claiming she had recorded their conversation.

Cox stated, "I'm recording you. I heard your whole conversation. I'm recording." Cox then yelled, "You're a liar," the report states.

Authorities had determined that it was probable that Councilwoman Cox had surreptitiously listened to, monitored and/ or recorded the private conversation of Councilwoman Larson and the HCC members based on video surveillance and victim interviews.

When interviewed by police, Cox denied recording the conversation, saying that she might have been hacked, according to the report.

"Can people hack, yes? As actually I'm, my, my son-in-law told me they can do that. People, can do.... he could do that," Cox stated to police.

The initial investigation into the incident on Jan. 9 would uncover additional alleged acts of misconduct by Cox, including the accusation that Cox had been running an illegal daycare service from her home.

Allegations of running an illegal daycare service

According to the report, Larson revealed to investigators in an interview on Jan. 29 that she had concerns about Cox running an illegal daycare service and had credible information backing up this belief.

Larson stated that in 2024, she was dropping off a birthday gift at Cox's home when she observed around 15 kids receiving daycare services and did not believe these children had any familial ties to the councilwoman.

Further investigation by authorities uncovered that Cox and her husband, Matthew Cox, did not obtain childcare licensing for any of the years provided on her Campaign Contributions and Expenses Reports for years 2017, 2022, 2023, and 2024, where she cites Childcare Business/Education based as a source of income, according to the report.

Investigators believe they've established probable cause to believe that Cox has been operating an illegal daycare in the City of Henderson in violation of operating a business without a license. Authorities also believe that Cox may be committing tax evasion.

Allegations of abuse of power

Investigators also observed emails between Cox and an unnamed person in August 2024. This person was facing discipline with the Nevada Board of Nursing, placing her Advanced Practice Registered Nursing (APRN) license into question and possibly a suspension. According to the report, Cox had allegedly used her position as a councilwoman to write a character letter with the City of Henderson letterhead, a violation of misconduct of a public officer, according to Metro Police.

Cox is also accused of "thwarting the career advancement of a [redacted] for the private gain of another [redacted]," within the FBI Academy.

Allegedly, Cox did this to maintain her relationship with [redacted], who supplied her with information and helped gain support from other officers, a violation of misconduct of public officers, police say.

Solicitation of donations for private benefit

Cox is accused of soliciting donations for her private benefit. According to the report, someone had reached out to Cox asking for donations from her campaign to pay for side dishes for families in November 2024. Instead of using money from her campaign, Cox allegedly solicited donations from another person—a person who applied for multiple permits in Henderson. Investigators say they reviewed Cox's Contribution and Expense reports and found that she did not donate from her own campaign.

Police interviewed the person from whom Cox received a donation and said that he was no longer facing any issues gaining a permit.

"He stated he had contacted Cox on one occasion due to issues he encountered with a permit. [Redacted] stated he was able to resolve the issue and no longer required his assistance," the report states.

According to police, this information established a relationship between the two where favors were exchanged.

Talking to the media

Metro police states that Cox has allegedly divulged information to media outlets for her benefit on more than one occasion. Police cite the suicide of 17-year-old Jenna Hin in Henderson as one instance where Cox allegedly obtained confidential information from a police document and disseminated that information to a reporter.

On March 31, someone asks Cox for the police number, to which Cox allegedly replies with a screenshot of an HPD document.

"It is evident Cox was in possession of documents, records and /or obtained access to databases which by nature are not accessible to the public and per the City of Henderson are deemed confidential records," the report states.

Allegations of intervening in the Henderson Police Department

Through cell phone data and documents obtained in the investigation, police learned that an investigation into a Henderson Police Officer had been opened in September 2022. A review of the case showed that this officer had been accused of violating workplace professionalism. In December 2022, two individuals contacted Cox, asking for her help.

According to police, information and documents were shared with Cox, to which Cox replies, "I am so unnerved with how everything was handled, or should I say, not handled in this case."

On Feb. 2, Cox allegedly received a text from someone stating that someone had called him.

"...just called. Thank you so much, Carrie...false and unjustified IAB case was thrown out...back to work and so thank fun for help."

According to police, circumstantial evidence suggests that Cox was intervening in the disciplinary action of another for personal benefit.

Statement from Cox

After receiving the arrest report from Metro Police, Channel 13 reached out to Councilwoman Carrie Cox for comment.