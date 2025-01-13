New details released in timeline of search for missing 17-year-old Jennaleah Hin

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We're learning more about the search for 17-year-old Jenna Hin and the timeline of events between when she went missing and when she was eventually found.

Reader discretion is advised as this story involves the topic of self-harm.

On Monday, Dec. 30, around 8:46 p.m., Henderson Police officers were dispatched to a home in southern Henderson.

Officers were told that Jennifer Swanson was reporting that her daughter Jennaleah Hin had committed suicide. Officers were also told that Jenna had taken a gun from the home.

When they arrived, officers learned from Jennifer that Jenna had no phone on her, no credit or debit cars and had left a suicide letter.

Investigators then called Corey Swanson, Jenna's step-father and an officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department. They spoke on the phone because Corey said he was out in the desert looking for Jenna.

Corey confirmed he believed Jenna had taken his gun, saying he noticed the gun that morning but when he learned Jenna was gone, he noticed the gun was as well. Corey was then asked to return home so investigators could gather more information.

At this point, Henderson Police Department's K9 unit and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's drone were also dispatched to help in the search.

Once Corey arrived back home, investigators learned that they had gotten into an argument with Jenna over her boyfriend, during which she expressed ideas of self-harm.

Corey and Jennifer then left the house at 6:30 p.m. that evening at returned roughly an hour later. When they came back, they saw Jenna wasn't home. They checked their video cameras and saw Jenna leave the back door at 6:48 p.m.

Authorities investigated multiple leads, including checking her school, a gym she was said to frequent, and driving through the surrounding desert area, but didn't turn up any leads.

Jenna's boyfriend also arrived and cooperated with authorities. He said he hadn't heard from her either and was worried about her safety.

On Friday, Jan. 3, Henderson police were dispatched to the desert area south of Kind Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway to continue the investigation.

Red Rock Search and Rescue was on the scene along with members of the North Las Vegas Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Two days later, officers were dispatched to the desert area south of Kind Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway regarding a girl found with what was described as a "self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."

An off-duty corrections officer was hiking in the desert and looking for his missing dog when he said he noticed someone lying against some rocks. He called 911 and waited for authorities to arrive.

This person was later identified as Jenna.

Anchor Tricia Kean spoke to Hina Hin, Jenna's biological father, who believed his daughter's death could have been prevented.

"They could have found so many ways to prevent this from happening. And this is honestly a 100% wrongful death for my daughter. And she should have been alive today, talking to me, hugging me, kissing me. And I can't do that no more. That's why I'm crying for help," Hin said.

Over the weekend, dozens of Jenna's friends, family and loved ones held a candlelight vigil for her.

Channel 13 reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department to learn if Jenna's stepfather is under investigation or put on leave as the investigation continues. We also wanted to know if the gun utilized in incident was the stepfather's gun.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Jenna's suicide.

A spokesperson for NVLPD shared the following via email:

At this time, we are not commenting on any current or potential internal investigations, including matters involving Officer Corey Swanson. This is an open Henderson Police Department investigation and we will refer you to that agency for any questions about their case.

We contacted Jenna's stepfather for comment and have not heard back.

Channel 13 also reached out to the Henderson Police Department to get the latest in the investigation. We are still waiting on a response.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please know you are not alone, and support is available.

Call or text a crisis counselor at 988. For a full list of resources, click here.

